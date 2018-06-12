RADIO GOURMANDISES – #12
Radio Gourmandises , émission du 12/06/18 spéciale Alton Ellis
Playlist
rub a dub style
Arguments – Jah Batta
Collie man – Bunny Wailer
Won’t you Come Home – Delroy Wilson & U Brown
Revolution – Dennis Brown
Entertainment – Triston Palmer
Soloman – Tipper Ranking
Down in the ghetto – Sister Carol
ALTON ELLIS
Alton’s Groove
Something You’ve Got – (with hortense Ellis)
Remember that Sunday
Sunday Coming
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do – (with Hortense Ellis)
It’s Gonna Take A Miracle
If Loving You Is Wrong
You Make Me So Very Happy (with Ranking Trevor)
Rasta Spirit
Changes
If I Could Rule The World
Darling It’s True
The Children Are Crying
Love On Top
The Humble Will Stumble
I’m Just A Man (with The Heptones & Vin Gordon)
Peaceful Valley