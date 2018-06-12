podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    RADIO GOURMANDISES – #12
    mix
    12 juin 2018 | Pas de commentaire

    Radio Gourmandises , émission du 12/06/18 spéciale Alton Ellis

    Playlist

    rub a dub style
    Arguments – Jah Batta
    Collie man – Bunny Wailer
    Won’t you Come Home – Delroy Wilson & U Brown
    Revolution – Dennis Brown
    Entertainment – Triston Palmer
    Soloman – Tipper Ranking
    Down in the ghetto – Sister Carol

    ALTON ELLIS

    Alton’s Groove
    Something You’ve Got – (with hortense Ellis)
    Remember that Sunday
    Sunday Coming
    Breaking Up Is Hard To Do – (with Hortense Ellis)
    It’s Gonna Take A Miracle
    If Loving You Is Wrong
    You Make Me So Very Happy (with Ranking Trevor)
    Rasta Spirit
    Changes
    If I Could Rule The World
    Darling It’s True
    The Children Are Crying
    Love On Top
    The Humble Will Stumble
    I’m Just A Man (with The Heptones & Vin Gordon)
    Peaceful Valley

