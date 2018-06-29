POP DREAMS – 29/06/2018

29-06-2018 20h
Pop Dreams radio show (29 06 18)
-ROLLING BLACKOUTS C.F. « talking straight » (from « hope downs » 2018) ALBUM OF THE WEEK
-THE SPEEDWAYS « that’ll be the day the earth stood still (drink the pain away) (from « just another regular summer » 2018)
-THE METHADONES « already gone » (from « this won’t hurt » 2007)
-THE METHADONES « easter island » (from « not economically viable » 2004)
-Johnny MARR « hi hello » (from « call the comet » 2018)
-Wade JACKSON « coming back » (from « whiskey alpha delta echo » 2015)
-ROLLIN BLACKOUTS C.F. « mainland » (from « hope downs » 2018)
-THE SPEEDWAYS « seen better days » (from « just another regular summer » 2018)
-THE METHADONES « into you » (from » century power pop riot » 2007)
-THE METHADONES « starry eyes » (from « century power riot » 2007)
-Jen CLOHER « forgot myself » (from « Jen Cloher »2017)
-JEFFERSON AIRPLANE « third week in the Chelsea » (from « bark » 1971)
Pop Dreams « on the air » each friday from 8 to 9 pm on Radio DIO 89.5 fm/www.radiodio.org and on mixcloud to listen anytime
Stay Tuned folks!!!!!