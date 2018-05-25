POP DREAMS – 25/05/2018

25-05-2018 20h
POP DREAMS radio show (25 05 18 )
TSARBELLY « the boy who learned how to cry » (from » four »2018 )ALBUM OF THE WEEK
-THE CATHERINES « I just want to lie here and listen to our heartbeat » (from « the Catherines » 2017)
-Courtney BARNETT « charity » (from « tell me how you really feel » 2018)
-Courteny BARNETT « walkin on eggshells » (from « tell me how you really feel » 2018)
-THE CAVEDOGS « Pop Dreams jingle »
-STARBELLY « the stars of Constantine » (from « four » 2018)
-STARBELLY « when will you see » (from « lemon fresh » 1998)
-Peter PERRETT « how the west was won » (from « how the west was won » 2017)
-THE SILENCERS « painted moon » (from a letter from St Paul » 1987)
-Barrence WHITFILED & THE SAVAGES « big mamou » 1985)
-MC5 « ramblin rose » (from « kick out the jams » 1969)
-Curtney BARNETT « nameless faceless » (from « tell me how you really feel » 2018)
-STARBELLY « yes I love her again » (from « four » 2018)
