POP DREAMS – 22/06/2018

22-06-2018 20h
POP DREAMS radio show (22 06 18)
-SLOAN »spin our wheels » (from « 12 » 2018)
-Chris CHURCH « I must be mad » (from « the heartbreaks you embrace » 2009)
-THE ON AND ONS « whole world » (from « welcome aboard » 2017)
-THE DREAMDAYERS « rescue me » (from « all things come » 2003)
-BELLE ADAIR « get away » (from « tuscumbia’ 2018)
-SLOAN « the day will be mine » (from « 12 » 2018)
-Nick PIUNTI « 13 in my head » (from « 13 in my head » 2013)
-PARTY BATTLESHIP « exit sideways » (from « cake + flames » 2017)
-BEACH SLANG « spin the dial » (from « a loud bash of teenage feelings » 2016)
_QUIET SLANG « spin the dial » (from « everything matters but no one is listening » 2018)
-THE RAMONES « out of time » (from ‘acid eater » 1993) cover of the week
-THE RIGHTOVERS « probably underground » (from « blue blood » 2015)
