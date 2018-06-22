podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    POP DREAMS – 22/06/2018
    indie pop pop power pop
    22 juin 2018


    https://www.mixcloud.com/PopDreamsRadioDio/pop-dreams-radio-show-june-22nd-2018/
    22-06-2018 20h
    POP DREAMS radio show (22 06 18)
    -SLOAN »spin our wheels » (from « 12 » 2018)
    -Chris CHURCH « I must be mad » (from « the heartbreaks you embrace » 2009)
    -THE ON AND ONS « whole world » (from « welcome aboard » 2017)
    -THE DREAMDAYERS « rescue me » (from « all things come » 2003)
    -BELLE ADAIR « get away » (from « tuscumbia’ 2018)
    -SLOAN « the day will be mine » (from « 12 » 2018)
    -Nick PIUNTI « 13 in my head » (from « 13 in my head » 2013)
    -PARTY BATTLESHIP « exit sideways » (from « cake + flames » 2017)
    -BEACH SLANG « spin the dial » (from « a loud bash of teenage feelings » 2016)
    _QUIET SLANG « spin the dial » (from « everything matters but no one is listening » 2018)
    -THE RAMONES « out of time » (from ‘acid eater » 1993) cover of the week
    -THE RIGHTOVERS « probably underground » (from « blue blood » 2015)

    Pop Dreams live each friday from 8 to 9 pm on Radio DIO 89.5 fm/Podcast on www.radiodio.org and on Mixcloud

    STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!!

