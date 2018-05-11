POP DREAMS – 11/05/2018

-Timothy NELSON « living saloon » (from « words like young » 2016) ALBUM OF THE WEEK
-P76 « headed straight for the sun » (from « into the sun » reissue 2001)
-EAGULLS « tough luck »
-TYVEK « underwater to » (from « nothing fits »)
-Tommy SISTAK « you can’t change me » (from « ready set a go-go » 2018)
-Tommy SISTAK « she just won’t go away » (from « ready set a go-go’ 2018)
-Timothy NELSON « explain » (from « words like young » 2016)
-THE SOLARFLARES « state of mind » (from « look what I made out of my head » 2002)
-ROYAL HEADACHE « Carolina » (from « high »)
-THE WHITE WIRES « the magic » (from « III » 2012)
-Colman GOTA « fear the summer » (from « fear the summer » 2017)
-Nick ENG « »I saw her standing there » (from live radio show 2016) cover of the week
-Timothy NELSON « it’s a shame » (from « words like young » 2016)
-THE SOLARFLARES « the loving in your eyes » (from « look what I made out of my head » 2002)
-THE WHITE WIRES « Jackie & Donna » (from « III » 2012)
-HOWLER « told you once » (from « America give up »)
-ULTIMATE PAINTING « bills » (from « dusk » 2016)
-Tommy ZAMP « Romeo » (from « you don’t know me » 2017)