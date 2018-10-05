podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    POP DREAMS – 05/10/2018
    pop pop rock
    5 octobre 2018 | Pas de commentaire


    05-10-2018 20h
    Pop Dreams radio show (05 10 18)
    -BUBBLEGUM « where is Matthew Smith ?( from « where is M Smith » 2008)
    -BUBBLEGUM « dj please play this song » (from « where is M Smith 2008)
    -THE MOLOCHS « to kick in a lover’s door » (from « flowers in the spring 2018)
    -THE MOLOCHS « a little glimpse of death » (from « flowers in the spring » 2018)
    -BUBBLEGUM « lonely » (from « 10 stereo pictures » 2006)
    -BUBBLEGUM « action » (from « 10 stereo pictures » 2006)
    -NEW YORK DOLLS « vietnamese baby » (from « New York dolls » 1973)
    -NEW YORK DOLLS « pills » (from « New York dolls 973)
    -Andrew TAYLOR « standin still » (from « from the outside looking in » 2017)
    -Angel KAPLAN « nroken toys » (from « transparent dayze » 2007)
    -PERALTA « don’t turn off the lights » (from « time, purpose & gold » 2014)
    -CHAMPAGNE « tiny sparks » (from « ready steady go ! » 2004)
    -CIRRONE « everything’s fine now » (from « kings for a night » ep 2017)

    Pop Dreams on Radio DIO 89.5 fm/www.radiodio.org each friday from 8 to 9 pm and podcast on Mixcloud and on the radio website

    STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!!!!

