    OVERDRIVE – 25 05 18
    CLASSIC ROCK Extreme Metal hard rock heavy metal
    25 mai 2018 | Pas de commentaire


    25-05-2018 21h
    Podcast de l’émission du 25 mai sur Overdrive / Radio Dio.
    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Black Sabbath + annonce concert Vinnie Appice
    Whitesnake
    Rose Tattoo
    Ross the Boss
    Lordi
    Red Shift
    Stryper
    Tremonti
    Amorphis
    Riot V
    Hidden Intent
    Burn the Priest
    Mortiis
    Alkaloïd
    Crisix
    Skinless

