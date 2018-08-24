podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 24 08 18
    Death Metal hard rock heavy metal Thrash MEtal
    24 août 2018 | Pas de commentaire


    24-08-2018 21h
    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 24 aout 2018 sur Radio Dio.
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
    www.radiodio.org

    Lynyrd Skynyrd + hommage Ed King
    Greta Van Fleet
    Graham Bonnet Band
    The Magpie Salute
    Crazy Lix
    The Treatment
    Turbowolf
    Mad Max
    Helloween
    Night Demon
    Hellion Prime
    Lecks Inc.
    Metal Allegiance
    Acod
    Carnation
    Obscura
    Trauma
    Sear Bliss

