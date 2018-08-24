OVERDRIVE – 24 08 18
24 août 2018 | Pas de commentaire
24-08-2018 21h
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 24 aout 2018 sur Radio Dio.
Lynyrd Skynyrd + hommage Ed King
Greta Van Fleet
Graham Bonnet Band
The Magpie Salute
Crazy Lix
The Treatment
Turbowolf
Mad Max
Helloween
Night Demon
Hellion Prime
Lecks Inc.
Metal Allegiance
Acod
Carnation
Obscura
Trauma
Sear Bliss
