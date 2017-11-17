podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 17 11 17
    DOOM METAL hard rock metal Prog Metal
    17 novembre 2017 | Pas de commentaire

     

    17-11-2017 21h
    Podcast de l’émission du 17 novembre pour Overdrive / Radio Dio avec le groupe Attraction Theory en interview.
    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Mercyful Fate
    Tyler Brant & the Shakedown
    Appice
    Z Family
    Jeff Scott Soto
    Attraction Theory + interview
    Tagada Jones + annonce concert
    Samael
    Klogr
    Primitive Man
    Soyuz Bear

