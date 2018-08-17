podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    OVERDRIVE – 17 08 18
    Death Metal hard rock metal Prog Metal
    17 août 2018 | Pas de commentaire


    17-08-2018 21h
    Podcast Overdrive du 17 aout 2018 sur Radio Dio.
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
    www.radiodio.org

    Annihilator + Tribute Randy Rampage
    The Magpie Salute
    The Vintage Caravan
    Gioeli Castronovo
    Overwind
    U.D.O.
    Doro
    Michael Romeo
    Redemption
    Orange Goblin
    Hirax + annonce concert
    Dark Insides
    Exmortus
    Bloodbath
    Skeletonwitch
    Behemoth + annonce concert
    The Blues Brothers & Aretha Franklin

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE OVERDRIVE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       