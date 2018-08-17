OVERDRIVE – 17 08 18
17 août 2018 | Pas de commentaire
17-08-2018 21h
Podcast Overdrive du 17 aout 2018 sur Radio Dio.
Annihilator + Tribute Randy Rampage
The Magpie Salute
The Vintage Caravan
Gioeli Castronovo
Overwind
U.D.O.
Doro
Michael Romeo
Redemption
Orange Goblin
Hirax + annonce concert
Dark Insides
Exmortus
Bloodbath
Skeletonwitch
Behemoth + annonce concert
The Blues Brothers & Aretha Franklin
