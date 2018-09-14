OVERDRIVE – 14 09 18
14 septembre 2018 | Pas de commentaire
14-09-2018 21h
Podcast de l’émission du 14 september sur Overdrive / Radio Dio.
The Damned
Monster Truck
Enuff z’ Nuff
Suicidal Tendencies
As It Is
The Vintage Caravan
Voodoo
Monte Pittman
Night Demon + annonce concert
Heir Apparent
Pain of Salvation + annonce concert
Vola
Galva
Gleewood
Gama Bomb
Sinsaenum + annonce concert
Hate Sphere + annonce concert
Pig Destroyer
My Indigo
