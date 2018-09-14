podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 14 09 18
    Death Metal Folk Rock hard rock heavy metal
    14 septembre 2018


    14-09-2018 21h
    Podcast de l’émission du 14 september sur Overdrive / Radio Dio.
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
    www.radiodio.org

    The Damned
    Monster Truck
    Enuff z’ Nuff
    Suicidal Tendencies
    As It Is
    The Vintage Caravan
    Voodoo
    Monte Pittman
    Monte Pittman
    Night Demon + annonce concert
    Heir Apparent
    Pain of Salvation + annonce concert
    Vola
    Galva
    Gleewood
    Gama Bomb
    Sinsaenum + annonce concert
    Hate Sphere + annonce concert
    Pig Destroyer
    My Indigo

