    OVERDRIVE – 13 10 17
    Blues Rock Death Metal hard rock metal
    13 octobre 2017 | Pas de commentaire


    13-10-2017 21h

    Podcast de l’émission du 13 octobre 2017 pour Overdrive / Radio Dio.
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
    www.radiodio.org

    Helloween
    Helloween
    The Walking Dead Orchestra + annonce concert
    Traveling Jack
    Joe Bonamassa
    Sonny Landreth
    Steel Heart
    Raspy Junker
    Fireforce
    Pain
    Samael
    Enslaved
    Toothgrinder
    Satyricon
    Crimfall
    Fleshkiller
    Archspire

     

