    OVERDRIVE – 10 02 17
    Death Metal hard rock heavy metal Thrash MEtal
    10 février 2017 | Pas de commentaire


    10-02-2017 21h
    Podcast de l’émission Overdrive du 10 février sur Radio Dio.
    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
    Graveyard
    Armored Saint
    Anthrax
    Danko Jones
    Aaron Keylock
    Black Star Riders
    Greywind
    Stephen Pearcy
    Starset
    Overkill
    Benighted + annonce concert + concours
    The Dillinger Escape Plan
    Kreator + annonce concert
    Soilwork + annonce concert
    Once Human

