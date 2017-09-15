podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 08 09 17
    Death Metal DOOM METAL hard rock metal
    15 septembre 2017


    15-09-2017 21h

    Podcast de l’émission du 08 septembre 2017 avec Foetus d’Ultra Vomit en interview.
    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
    Motörhead
    Alice Cooper
    Flamin’ Groovies
    Tony Mills
    Bleeker
    AQME
    The New Roses
    Ultra Vomit
    Epitaph
    Beatsmaker
    Ensiferum
    The Haunted
    Nervecell
    Myrkur

     

