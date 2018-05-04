podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
OVERDRIVE – 04 05 18
Extreme Metal hard rock heavy metal interview
4 mai 2018 | Pas de commentaire


04-05-2018 21h
Podcast Overdrive du 4 mai 2018 sur Radio Dio avec le groupe Red Mourning en invité.
Marillion
The Dead Daisies
Paradise Lost
Skindred
Trucker Diablo
Spiders
Red Mourning
Red Mourning
Dysfunctional by Choice
Behemoth
Meshuggah
Burn the Priest
Pavillon Rouge

