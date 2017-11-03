podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 03 11 17
    Death Metal hard rock metal Metalcore
    3 novembre 2017 | Pas de commentaire

    Podcast de l’émission du 3 novembre 2017 sur Overdrive Radio Dio avec le groupe Seeds of Mary en interview.
    Led Zeppelin
    Seeds of Mary
    Seeds of Mary
    Jeff Scott Soto
    Trust
    Sweet & Lynch
    Beast in Black
    Communic
    Toothgrinder
    We Came As Roman
    Tagada Jones
    Sons of Texas
    Destruction
    Sarke
    Cannibal Corpse

     

