Musiques pour toi !

Des places à gagner pour le concert des Supersuckers et François Hadji-Lazaro !
Mercredi 27 septembre, le garage gras des Supersuckers rencontrera le rock de Lord Ruby sur la scène du Fil dès 20h30 !
Vendredi 29, ce sera au tour de François Hadji-Lazaro, accompagné de Pigalle d’égrainer ses notes à destination du jeune public. Initiation au rock’n’roll ! Salle Jeanne d’Arc à 20h…
Pour avoir des invits, contactez nous au 04.77.438.895 ou contact@radiodio.org
Et ci dessous, le classement des disques les plus diffusés cet été et en cette rentrée :
|C
|30 DE FRANCE
|ARTISTE
|Album
|Label / Distributeur
|1
|1
|LABELLE
|Univers-ile
|Infiné
|2
|2
|L’ENTOURLOOP
|Le savoir faire
|X Ray Prod/FaceB/YesMsc
|3
|3
|PINKU SAIDO
|Poketto
|Et Mon Cul C’est Du Tofu ? / Maloka / No Way Asso
|4
|4
|ALGORYTHMIK
|Topos
|Autoprod
|5
|5
|CASSE GUEULE
|Dictature et Mendicité
|No lagos musique
|6
|6
|LE PRINCE HARRY
|Synthetic love
|Teenage Menopause
|7
|7
|COMPILATION
|SYNTHETISEURS #1
|Four4 records
|8
|CHARLES BOYD
|Mr chickenman
|autoprod
|9
|8
|LEILA HUISSOUD
|L’ombre
|Jaspir Prod
|10
|9
|MIGHTY BOMBS
|Not of this earth
|Casbah Records
|11
|BROR GUNNAR JANSSON
|And the great unknown Part2
|Normandeep Blues
|12
|10
|NORMA JEAN BAKER’S UNDERWEAR
|Polls and pills
|Appertte Rec.
|13
|11
|KEURSPY
|Choeurspy
|Autoprod
|14
|12
|BRAVO BRIAN
|Tête de tigre
|Autoprod
|15
|13
|ALAN CORBEL
|Like a ghost again
|Megalux Prod
|16
|14
|PUZZ MAMA
|Mort à la mort
|Mix down production
|17
|COMPILATION
|Cosmic trip
|18
|15
|DAAU
|Hineininterpretirung
|Radikal duke
|19
|16
|ESKELINA
|La verticale
|L’atelier du pélican
|20
|17
|BAJA FREQUENCIA
|Ep
|Chinese man rec
|21
|ALMEEVA
|Unset
|InFiné
|22
|PIERRE KWENDERS
|Makanda
|Bonsound
|23
|COMPILATION
|American Gods BO
|Milan music
|24
|18
|YOUTH STAR
|Sa.Mod
|Chinese man rec
|25
|19
|QUITTERS
|Good Night Memories
|Autoprod
|26
|20
|CHAFOUIN
|ça suffa comme ci
|Epicericords
|27
|21
|BIGRE !
|Caramba
|Grolektif Prod
|28
|ZOO
|Prasasti
|Madame Macario
|29
|OMAR SOULEYMAN
|To Syria, with love
|Mad Decent
|30
|HOWIE REEVE
|Not so secret garden
|Et mon cul, c’est du tofu ?
|31
|22
|DIRTY DEEP
|What’s flowin in my veins
|Junk Food rec
|32
|23
|UZUL PROD
|Continental Drifts
|Hammerbass
|33
|MR JUKES
|God first
|Island
|34
|24
|LADO & THE ROCKERS
|S/t
|Epicericords
|35
|HOUSE OF WOLVES
|S/t
|Discolexique
|36
|SHANNON WRIGHT
|Division
|Vicious Circle
|37
|ISEO & DODOSOUND
|Roots in the air
|Autoprod
|38
|SAIED SHANBEZADEH
|Pour-Afriga
|Buda music
|39
|PULLED APART BY HORSES
|The haze
|Amplify Rec .
|40
|25
|SAX MACHINE
|Bubbling
|Saxtoyz Records
|41
|WESLEY GONZALEZ
|Excellent musician
|Moshi moshi
|42
|VALERIE JUNE
|The order of time
|June tunes music
|43
|26
|SOMEHOW
|Hidden memories
|Toolong rec
|44
|THE FEELIES
|In beetween
|Bar/None
|45
|27
|FREDDA
|Land
|Label 03h50
|46
|PETER HARPER
|Break the cycle
|Last 3 Rhinos
|47
|AGAB
|Al.Bum
|Autoprod
|48
|28
|PASSION COCO
|Sudor y arena
|MaAula Records
|49
|29
|ORCHARD
|Serendipity
|Ici d’ailleurs
|50
|30 DE FRANCE
|BERTRAND BURGALAT
|Les choses qu’on ne peut dire…
|Tricatel
|51
|31
|POLYANDRES
|s/t
|Arrow
|52
|32
|JEAN PHILIP
|La mécanique des jours
|Bunker d’auteuil
|53
|33
|ESKIMO
|Dancing shadows
|autoprod
|54
|HO99O9
|United states of horror
|Caroline Rec.
|55
|34
|GRAND MARCH
|Growing old
|Dièse 14 Recds
|56
|35
|BIGA RANX
|« 1988 »
|X-ray Prod
|57
|36
|JUNIORE
|Ouh là là
|A+lso
|58
|MILLIONAIRE
|Sciencing
|Unday Rec.
|59
|PWR BTTM
|Pageant
|Big Scary Monsters
|60
|LEIF VOLLEBEKK
|Twin solitude
|Secret city records
|61
|COMPILATION
|NOWADAYS#7 (Tape to montreal)
|Nowadays Rec.
|62
|37
|COMPILATION
|Disque la rayé
|born bad rcds
|63
|ARIEL PINK
|Dedicated to bobby jameson
|Mex
|64
|38
|REPUBLICA IDEAL DE ACAPULCO
|Mirage
|Autoprod
|65
|ALGIERS
|The underside of power
|Matador
|66
|ZEN
|Jantar
|Voxproject
|67
|OMNI
|Deluxe
|Trouble Mind
|68
|BOST & BIM
|Feat winston McAnuff
|The bombist
|69
|ALT-J
|Relaxer
|Pias
|70
|39
|TUE-LOUP
|Total Musette
|La lézarde