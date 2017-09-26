Musiques pour toi !

podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    26 septembre 2017

    Des places à gagner pour le concert des Supersuckers et François Hadji-Lazaro !

    Mercredi 27 septembre, le garage gras des Supersuckers rencontrera le rock de Lord Ruby sur la scène du Fil dès 20h30 !

    Vendredi 29, ce sera au tour de François Hadji-Lazaro, accompagné de Pigalle d’égrainer ses notes à destination du jeune public. Initiation au rock’n’roll ! Salle Jeanne d’Arc à 20h…

     

    Pour avoir des invits, contactez nous au 04.77.438.895 ou contact@radiodio.org

    Et ci dessous, le classement des disques les plus diffusés cet été et en cette rentrée :

    C 30 DE FRANCE ARTISTE Album Label / Distributeur
    1 1 LABELLE Univers-ile Infiné
    2 2 L’ENTOURLOOP Le savoir faire X Ray Prod/FaceB/YesMsc
    3 3 PINKU SAIDO Poketto Et Mon Cul C’est Du Tofu ? / Maloka / No Way Asso
    4 4 ALGORYTHMIK Topos Autoprod
    5 5 CASSE GUEULE Dictature et Mendicité No lagos musique
    6 6 LE PRINCE HARRY Synthetic love Teenage Menopause
    7 7 COMPILATION SYNTHETISEURS #1 Four4 records
    8   CHARLES BOYD Mr chickenman autoprod
    9 8 LEILA HUISSOUD L’ombre Jaspir Prod
    10 9 MIGHTY BOMBS Not of this earth Casbah Records
    11   BROR GUNNAR JANSSON And the great unknown Part2 Normandeep Blues
    12 10 NORMA JEAN BAKER’S UNDERWEAR Polls and pills Appertte Rec.
    13 11 KEURSPY Choeurspy Autoprod
    14 12 BRAVO BRIAN Tête de tigre  Autoprod
    15 13 ALAN CORBEL Like a ghost again Megalux Prod
    16 14 PUZZ MAMA Mort à la mort Mix down production
    17   COMPILATION Cosmic trip  
    18 15 DAAU Hineininterpretirung Radikal duke
    19 16 ESKELINA La verticale L’atelier du pélican
    20 17 BAJA FREQUENCIA Ep Chinese man rec
    21   ALMEEVA Unset InFiné
    22   PIERRE KWENDERS Makanda Bonsound
    23   COMPILATION American Gods BO Milan music
    24 18 YOUTH STAR Sa.Mod Chinese man rec
    25 19 QUITTERS Good Night Memories Autoprod
    26 20 CHAFOUIN ça suffa comme ci Epicericords
    27 21 BIGRE ! Caramba Grolektif Prod
    28   ZOO Prasasti Madame Macario
    29   OMAR SOULEYMAN To Syria, with love Mad Decent
    30   HOWIE REEVE Not so secret garden Et mon cul, c’est du tofu ?
    31 22 DIRTY DEEP What’s flowin in my veins Junk Food rec
    32 23 UZUL PROD Continental Drifts Hammerbass
    33   MR JUKES God first Island
    34 24 LADO & THE ROCKERS S/t Epicericords
    35   HOUSE OF WOLVES S/t Discolexique
    36   SHANNON WRIGHT Division Vicious Circle
    37   ISEO & DODOSOUND Roots in the air Autoprod
    38   SAIED SHANBEZADEH Pour-Afriga Buda music
    39   PULLED APART BY HORSES The haze Amplify Rec .
    40 25 SAX MACHINE Bubbling Saxtoyz Records
    41   WESLEY GONZALEZ Excellent musician Moshi moshi
    42   VALERIE JUNE The order of time June tunes music
    43 26 SOMEHOW Hidden memories Toolong rec
    44   THE FEELIES In beetween Bar/None
    45 27 FREDDA Land Label 03h50
    46   PETER HARPER Break the cycle Last 3 Rhinos
    47   AGAB Al.Bum Autoprod
    48 28 PASSION COCO Sudor y arena MaAula Records
    49 29 ORCHARD Serendipity Ici d’ailleurs
    50 30 DE FRANCE BERTRAND BURGALAT Les choses qu’on ne peut dire… Tricatel
    51 31 POLYANDRES s/t Arrow
    52 32 JEAN PHILIP La mécanique des jours Bunker d’auteuil
    53 33 ESKIMO Dancing shadows autoprod
    54   HO99O9 United states of horror Caroline Rec.
    55 34 GRAND MARCH Growing old Dièse 14 Recds
    56 35 BIGA RANX « 1988 » X-ray Prod
    57 36 JUNIORE Ouh là là A+lso
    58   MILLIONAIRE Sciencing Unday Rec.
    59   PWR BTTM Pageant Big Scary Monsters
    60   LEIF VOLLEBEKK Twin solitude Secret city records
    61   COMPILATION NOWADAYS#7 (Tape to montreal) Nowadays Rec.
    62 37 COMPILATION Disque la rayé born bad rcds
    63   ARIEL PINK Dedicated to bobby jameson Mex
    64 38 REPUBLICA IDEAL DE ACAPULCO Mirage Autoprod
    65   ALGIERS The underside of power Matador
    66   ZEN Jantar Voxproject
    67   OMNI Deluxe Trouble Mind
    68   BOST & BIM Feat winston McAnuff The bombist
    69   ALT-J Relaxer Pias
    70 39 TUE-LOUP Total Musette La lézarde
