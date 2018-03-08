EN FÉVRIER DANS TES OREILLES…

podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    8 mars 2018

    Voici la liste des 70 disques les plus diffusés sur Dio en ce mois passé : de quoi aller chercher à droite à gauche vos coups de cœur sur nos ondes !

    C 30 DE FRANCE ARTISTE Album Label / Distributeur
    1 1 DON GLOW The intention Flow Casbah Records
    2 DJENEBA & FUSCO Kayeba khasso Lusafrica
    3 2 VOX LOW S/t born bad rcds
    4 3 DD’S BROTHERS From the day till dawn Autoprod
    5 4 HIVER POOL Turbulences Autoprod
    6 5 RONAN K Another cloud Ep Autoprod
    7 6 DA BREAK S/t La ruche
    8 MUJERES un sentimiento importante Platinum/Cornflakes Zoo
    9 DUCK DUCK GREY DUCK Traffic jam Casbah records
    10 7 THE WAXIDERMIST The snow Sound sculpture
    11 PRINCESS NOKIA 1992 Deluxe Rough Trade
    12 WILLIAMS BRUTUS L’estère Autoprod
    13 8 JEROME CASTEL La chaleur animale Differ-ant
    14 MAHDYAR Seized Kowloon rec
    15 KILLASON stw2 Supanova
    16 9 MOON GOGO Joy Havalina rcds
    17 10 THE LIMINANAS Shadow People Because
    18 DENGUE DENGUE DENGUE Son de los diablos Enchufada
    19 MATTHEW HERBERT A fantastic woman Milan music
    20 BEANS Wolves of the world A night on canopy
    21 ELIDA ALMEIDA Kebrada Lusafrica
    22 LUCIBELA Laco Umbilical Lusafrica
    23 11 LEVITATION FREE The world is in your hands Autoprod
    24 12 KRAK IN DUB Amazonite Universal egg
    25 13 SCIEUR Z Virtuellement Vautre Gazul Rec
    26 14 LUX Super 8 Autoprod
    27 15 TOUKAN TOUKAN Vs the giant octotune Autoprod
    28 BIRTH OF JOY Hyper focus Glitterhouse
    29 16 LISZA La vie sauvage Animalé
    30 KONDI BAND Salone Strut Records
    31 17 DOMINIQUE A Toute latitude Cinq7/Wagram
    32 18 KKC ORCHESTRA Géometrie Variable Ulysse Prod
    33 BORN RUFFIANS Uncle, duke & the chief Paper bag rec
    34 19 LABELLE Univers-ile Infiné
    35 COMPILATION OTE MALOYA Strut Records
    36 20 ARTHUR H Amour chien fou Believe
    37 21 ANGLE MORT ET CLIGNOTANT S/t Autoprod
    38 22 DERIVE PHANTOME 243 ep Autoprod
    39 JOSH HOMME IN THE FADE Milan Music
    40 23 PETRA PIED DE BICHE Barre de rire Et mon cul, c’est du tofu ?
    41 24 JESSICA 93 Guilty Species Teenage Menopause
    42 25 SHEWOLF Sorry not sorry Shewolf Prod
    43 26 MILK & BONE Deception Bay Bonsound
    44 27 DIVIDERS Aubin’s Lament Casbah Records
    45 28 BUCK Live Beast records
    46 29 LA JUNGLE S/T Dewane& other Rcds
    47 HOUSE OF WOLVES S/t Discolexique
    48 SONIDO GALLO NEGRO Cumbia Salvaje Glitterbeat
    49 SUPERCHUNK What a time to be alive Beggars Banquet
    50 COOPER First Ep First Ep
    51 THE GO TEAM ! Semicircle Memphis Industries
    52 10LEC6 Bone Bame Ed Banger
    53 OUMOU SANGARE Mogoya Remixed A+lso
    54 SLY & ROBBIE MEETS DUBMATIX Overdubbed Echo Beach
    55 30 DE FRANCE ACID ARAB Musique de france Crammed discs
    56 31 VILLENEUVE & MORANDO & VACARME Artificial Virgins Sounds like yeah
    57 LES AMAZONES DE GUINEE Wamato Sterns Music
    58 ALSARAH & THE NUBATONES Manara Whonderwheel Recordings
    59 JUANA MOLINA Halo Cramned discs
    60 32 ENFANCE SAUVAGE Nos Paupières racornies, nos cheveux Jelodanti, Gurdulu, Degelite, la Loutre par les Cornes, Aredje,
    61 33 ZONE LIBRE Debout dans les cordages Intervalle Triton
    62 34 GONTARD Tout nait / tout s’acheve… Ici d’ailleurs
    63 35 MERCURIALE S/t – Ep Grolektif
    64 36 NAKSOOKHAW Optimise Autoprod
    65 37 JASMINE S/t Autoprod
    66 38 KAVIAR SPECIAL Vortex Howlin Banana Records/Beast Records/Azbin Records
    67 39 DJ DRK The connection Autoprod
    68 40 SCHLAASSS Yoga Atypeek Music
    69 41 ZONE INFINIE Rester et fuir Autoprod
    70 42 FRERES PARISH Time Machine Autoprod
