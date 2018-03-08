EN FÉVRIER DANS TES OREILLES…
| 8 mars 2018 | À LA UNE | Pas de commentaire
Voici la liste des 70 disques les plus diffusés sur Dio en ce mois passé : de quoi aller chercher à droite à gauche vos coups de cœur sur nos ondes !
|C
|30 DE FRANCE
|ARTISTE
|Album
|Label / Distributeur
|1
|1
|DON GLOW
|The intention Flow
|Casbah Records
|2
|DJENEBA & FUSCO
|Kayeba khasso
|Lusafrica
|3
|2
|VOX LOW
|S/t
|born bad rcds
|4
|3
|DD’S BROTHERS
|From the day till dawn
|Autoprod
|5
|4
|HIVER POOL
|Turbulences
|Autoprod
|6
|5
|RONAN K
|Another cloud Ep
|Autoprod
|7
|6
|DA BREAK
|S/t
|La ruche
|8
|MUJERES
|un sentimiento importante
|Platinum/Cornflakes Zoo
|9
|DUCK DUCK GREY DUCK
|Traffic jam
|Casbah records
|10
|7
|THE WAXIDERMIST
|The snow
|Sound sculpture
|11
|PRINCESS NOKIA
|1992 Deluxe
|Rough Trade
|12
|WILLIAMS BRUTUS
|L’estère
|Autoprod
|13
|8
|JEROME CASTEL
|La chaleur animale
|Differ-ant
|14
|MAHDYAR
|Seized
|Kowloon rec
|15
|KILLASON
|stw2
|Supanova
|16
|9
|MOON GOGO
|Joy
|Havalina rcds
|17
|10
|THE LIMINANAS
|Shadow People
|Because
|18
|DENGUE DENGUE DENGUE
|Son de los diablos
|Enchufada
|19
|MATTHEW HERBERT
|A fantastic woman
|Milan music
|20
|BEANS
|Wolves of the world
|A night on canopy
|21
|ELIDA ALMEIDA
|Kebrada
|Lusafrica
|22
|LUCIBELA
|Laco Umbilical
|Lusafrica
|23
|11
|LEVITATION FREE
|The world is in your hands
|Autoprod
|24
|12
|KRAK IN DUB
|Amazonite
|Universal egg
|25
|13
|SCIEUR Z
|Virtuellement Vautre
|Gazul Rec
|26
|14
|LUX
|Super 8
|Autoprod
|27
|15
|TOUKAN TOUKAN
|Vs the giant octotune
|Autoprod
|28
|BIRTH OF JOY
|Hyper focus
|Glitterhouse
|29
|16
|LISZA
|La vie sauvage
|Animalé
|30
|KONDI BAND
|Salone
|Strut Records
|31
|17
|DOMINIQUE A
|Toute latitude
|Cinq7/Wagram
|32
|18
|KKC ORCHESTRA
|Géometrie Variable
|Ulysse Prod
|33
|BORN RUFFIANS
|Uncle, duke & the chief
|Paper bag rec
|34
|19
|LABELLE
|Univers-ile
|Infiné
|35
|COMPILATION
|OTE MALOYA
|Strut Records
|36
|20
|ARTHUR H
|Amour chien fou
|Believe
|37
|21
|ANGLE MORT ET CLIGNOTANT
|S/t
|Autoprod
|38
|22
|DERIVE PHANTOME
|243 ep
|Autoprod
|39
|JOSH HOMME
|IN THE FADE
|Milan Music
|40
|23
|PETRA PIED DE BICHE
|Barre de rire
|Et mon cul, c’est du tofu ?
|41
|24
|JESSICA 93
|Guilty Species
|Teenage Menopause
|42
|25
|SHEWOLF
|Sorry not sorry
|Shewolf Prod
|43
|26
|MILK & BONE
|Deception Bay
|Bonsound
|44
|27
|DIVIDERS
|Aubin’s Lament
|Casbah Records
|45
|28
|BUCK
|Live
|Beast records
|46
|29
|LA JUNGLE
|S/T
|Dewane& other Rcds
|47
|HOUSE OF WOLVES
|S/t
|Discolexique
|48
|SONIDO GALLO NEGRO
|Cumbia Salvaje
|Glitterbeat
|49
|SUPERCHUNK
|What a time to be alive
|Beggars Banquet
|50
|COOPER
|First Ep
|First Ep
|51
|THE GO TEAM !
|Semicircle
|Memphis Industries
|52
|10LEC6
|Bone Bame
|Ed Banger
|53
|OUMOU SANGARE
|Mogoya Remixed
|A+lso
|54
|SLY & ROBBIE MEETS DUBMATIX
|Overdubbed
|Echo Beach
|55
|30 DE FRANCE
|ACID ARAB
|Musique de france
|Crammed discs
|56
|31
|VILLENEUVE & MORANDO & VACARME
|Artificial Virgins
|Sounds like yeah
|57
|LES AMAZONES DE GUINEE
|Wamato
|Sterns Music
|58
|ALSARAH & THE NUBATONES
|Manara
|Whonderwheel Recordings
|59
|JUANA MOLINA
|Halo
|Cramned discs
|60
|32
|ENFANCE SAUVAGE
|Nos Paupières racornies, nos cheveux
|Jelodanti, Gurdulu, Degelite, la Loutre par les Cornes, Aredje,
|61
|33
|ZONE LIBRE
|Debout dans les cordages
|Intervalle Triton
|62
|34
|GONTARD
|Tout nait / tout s’acheve…
|Ici d’ailleurs
|63
|35
|MERCURIALE
|S/t – Ep
|Grolektif
|64
|36
|NAKSOOKHAW
|Optimise
|Autoprod
|65
|37
|JASMINE
|S/t
|Autoprod
|66
|38
|KAVIAR SPECIAL
|Vortex
|Howlin Banana Records/Beast Records/Azbin Records
|67
|39
|DJ DRK
|The connection
|Autoprod
|68
|40
|SCHLAASSS
|Yoga
|Atypeek Music
|69
|41
|ZONE INFINIE
|Rester et fuir
|Autoprod
|70
|42
|FRERES PARISH
|Time Machine
|Autoprod